Enduring love of mothers

Apr 04, 2017Your Say0

Thank you for so many great articles in the February/March Insights issue. One of them especially resonated with me.

As the mother of three adopted baby girls, now beautiful women who have carved amazing paths in their lives, reading Nicole Kidman’s words regarding the instant and enduring love of mothers when holding their new babies, was a beautiful blessing.

Yes, I can vouch for that feeling also, but was so blessed to have it confirmed by someone who has actually experienced motherhood in three different ways – adoption, childbirth and surrogacy. Thank you Nicole and thank you, Lord.

Name withheld by request

