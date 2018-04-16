The Moderator, Rev. Simon Hansford, has prepared the following prayer for those affected by the bush fires. Please feel free to use this prayer in church services and for personal reflection.

God of life and death,

our prayers today are where our hearts and minds

have been during these last days

and where they have so often been this season;

with those whose lives have been touched

in differing ways by the bushfires.

We pray for all those who have been affected;

and we give thanks that no one has been killed.

We pray for those who have been injured and survived:

for physical and emotional trauma;

for the fear and helplessness experienced;

for the anger and frustration at the injustice

of unavoidable disaster;

Leader: Let there be peace

People: Let there be hope

Together: Let there be life

We pray for those who have lost their home and property

or are facing such loss:

for those who have been forced to leave

their memories and belongings;

for the fear & disorientation of all involved;

Heal them from their nightmare memories.

L: Let there be peace

P: Let there be hope

T: Let there be life

We pray for all involved in fighting the fire:

for our Rural Fire Service and their leadership

and all those we know and those we do not know;

we pray for courage in a place of fear;

for new strength in the face of exhaustion;

for people who have travelled distances

in order to resource those who experience fatigue;

L: Let there be peace

P: Let there be hope

T: Let there be life

We pray for all who offer support and care at this time:

for the various agencies, churches and community groups;

for disaster response chaplains;

for government services as they are activated;

for friends and neighbours, known and unknown;

for aiding recovery and providing a shoulder to cry on;

we give thanks too,

for the generosity of many, in small and large ways,

to those who are struggling.

L: Let there be peace

P: Let there be hope

T: Let there be life

We are mindful of the days, weeks and months ahead,

For many dangerous days yet to come,

for seasons of recovery and rebuilding,

of homes, farms, lives and communities;

we pray for strength, courage, patience and hope

as grieving continues,

as frustrations rise

and the inevitable new changes occur.

L: Let there be peace

P: Let there be hope

T: Let there be life

Keep us faithful and alert in our praying and our action.

Amen.