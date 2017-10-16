On a mission to unite the scattered community

When I began ministry twenty years ago, I was asked to go to Tenterfield in Northern NSW. This congregation, for various reasons, belonged neither in the NSW/ACT Synod or the Queensland Synod and was indeed seen as a forgettable congregation. It was made up of six women who were widows or married to men who never came along and I went there every fortnight for nearly five years.

From that moment, I have been thinking about rural Ministry and the way we encourage and welcome those who can easily be seen as the least. Since then the Church, society, industries, communication and outlook have changed dramatically. I have thought about the subtle attraction we have, even in the church, to the famous, the large, the wealthy, the “successful” and the dynamic. After years of contemplating these aspects of church life and society, I have been drawn to accept the role of Director of Rural and Remote Ministry Initiatives within Uniting Mission and Education.

At the NSW/ACT Synod meeting in April 2016 the commitment was made to find new ways to support ministry in rural and remote regions of New South Wales. This decision was in response to a review of rural ministry undertaken through a partnership between Uniting Mission & Education, the Rural Ministry Unit, the Riverina, Macquarie Darling and New England North West presbyteries, and Uniting Aboriginal & Islander Christian Congress (UIACC).

This initiative was called, The Saltbush Project. However, “Uniting the Scattered Community” is a good description and image with a strong Uniting Church connection to our desire to work together to reaffirm this work. So, Saltbush – Uniting the Scattered Community is the name for our work together, both rural and urban, as one Synod to encourage and affirm the place of Christian communities, irrespective of size, location, ways of gathering, age and outlook.

Saltbush – Uniting the Scattered Community, affirms that being a “scattered” community of faith is exactly what the church should be. A “sent” people within our families, communities, regions and wider world. However, being a “disconnected” community is not the way we should be and not a mark of being the body of Christ. It is my first hope that through my work and the support of the Synod, we can reaffirm the connectedness and the relationship we have as a people of faith within our scattered Christian communities.

This is a time for honest reflection about what we believe and who we are both as Christians and as part of the body of the Church. In my mind and heart, I believe:

This can be a time of fear or it can be a time of faith .

This is not a time to retreat from our world of change, but to be a living presence within it.

This can be a time of longing for the past or living for the future.

This is a time to dispel the myth that bigger is better and that wealth, size, fame will save us.

This should be a time when we affirm that the Christian body is made up of all in their diversity .

This is the time to reaffirm the place of each Christian community living out the Gospel in their own local community and wider world.

The Saltbush Project proposed a number of “types” of rural placements to support rural Ministry. However, I also think we need to radically discern the nature and make up of such placements. Perhaps these rural placements could be Scattered Community Ministers, working as one team, irrespective of location, boundaries and boarders. Perhaps these rural placements need to be creative, technologically minded and broad thinkers with unbounded hope. Perhaps these rural placements need to be encouragers and enablers of diverse Christian communities without relying on a tradition of leading, resourcing and rescuing.

We also need to re-establish a strong Rural Ministry Unit to both support myself as the director and the place of future rural ministry through Saltbush. I call this group the RMU2. Initially this group will be chosen, reflecting the diversity of the church and in place to begin the year of 2018.

I will also seek to re-establish Ruminations (a publication of Uniting Mission and Education for the rural church) and to enhance its visual creativity, theological content, spirit of optimism and publication reach. This will be a publication for the rural church as well as the wider church. Along with this, I have been invited to meet with the Project Reconnect team (a weekly visual resource for rural congregations). We have to start thinking about the possibility of making Project Reconnect a full time placement – creative, far reaching, and actively uniting small Christian community.

It is also time for individuals, congregations, organisations, to be able to financially donate directly to rural ministry; online, easily, and directly so that we do not breed a sense of dependency.

I also want to affirm that no building, no programme, no “one”, will save us from the challenges of the time. But that each Christian community already has everything they need to be a faithful people; a people of God and a people of mission. Together, uniting and connected we can reaffirm the discipleship we share.

At my induction service the message reflected on Peter’s declaration in response to the personal question from Jesus: “Who do you say that I am?” [Luke 9: 18-20]. I’ve asked myself that question a number of times over the years and it’s a question that has to be given a personal response. It’s a question for each of us, but also a question for each of our Christian communities and our response shapes the people we are.

We hear a lot about the divide between rural and urban, but I call us to see that it is our humanity that joins us more than our “place” divides us. In all our communities there are people who are lonely, who suffer and have relationships that are struggling or broken. There are people who are hungry, both physically and spiritually. There are people who are unwell, dying, in trouble and those who can easily be counted amongst the least. It is my response to the question “Who do you say that I am”, that reminds me personally that it is only the word and the way of Christ amongst humanity that gives meaning and life.

“Who do you say that I am”, shapes the people that we are in the world. Our faithful response will surely draw us as a body, a Synod and a people, to encourage Christian communities everywhere, to live out the way of Christ within the communities in which they find themselves.

Finally, I express my thanks for the welcome and encouragement I have received from many diverse places and people over the past months. Remember you can always get in touch with me for conversation or reflection on rural and remote Ministry. The invitation is always there.

Peace.

Rev. Mark Faulkner is the Director of Rural and Remote Ministry Initiatives.