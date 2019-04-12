Moderator’s 2019 Easter Message: #EasterIsWhy

The Moderator of the Uniting Church in Australia Synod of NSW and the ACT, Rev. Simon Hansford, shares his Easter 2019 message.

Transcript of the message:

I was asked recently why our Uniting Church is so engaged – and progressive – around concerns in our community. I responded that our faith in Jesus places us squarely in the marketplace of our world.

Easter is why.

Easter is why we advocate for justice, be it against racism or refugees, chained by politics here and overseas.

Easter is why we feed those who are hungry for bread and justice and forgiveness.

Easter is why we agitate about fair treatment for those trapped in the prison of addiction. That is why we offer a voice for our planet, particularly to those leaders whose ears are blocked.

Our faith in Jesus has us kneeling beside those whose lives seem beyond repair. Our faith in Christ crucified would have us nowhere else, and whether the brokenness comes from our own hands, or the hand of another, that is where we belong.

We are not there only because Christ is crucified. We are there because Christ is raised.

The hope of Christ’s resurrection proclaims our belief that forgiveness for sins is real. We believe that chains can be broken, and prisoners released; we declare that our ears can be opened, as well as our hearts.

Easter is why we worship, in voices and languages and music which reflect the world in which we live, the hospitality we offer and the God whom we serve.

We worship and witness and serve, imitating the crucified and risen One, with the Spirit’s inspiration, to the glory of God.

Easter is why.

Rev. Simon Hansford, Moderator of the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and the ACT