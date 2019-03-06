Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
International Women’s Day Prayer 2019

Mar 08, 2019

The Moderator, Rev. Simon Hansford, has prepared the following prayer in celebration of International Women’s Day. Please feel free to share and use this prayer in church services and for personal reflection.

May this one day,
life-giving, life-bearing God,
cause us to remember for each day,
every day.

We give thanks for leaders and servants,
for scientists and prophets,
for farmers and economists and radical actors.

We have been blessed by nurture,
by proclamation, insight
and scintillating humour.

We have seen hope enfleshed,
as the courage
to crack the shackles of disbelief
and dismantle the bastions of culture
is lived out again and again
and again.

For those who suffer,
who risk their lives by living them,
who are unsafe because of their humanity,
we pray justice,
we pray action,
and we pray it now and always.

For these women,
and so many more.

We bless you,
for your image we have met in them,
for grandmothers and mothers,
sisters and daughters,
of our shared blood, or
shared story.

On this day, we pray.

Amen.

