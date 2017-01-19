A living hope this Easter

This Easter the Moderator, Rev. Myung Hwa Park has a “living hope” that the Uniting Church is “a courageous voice, unafraid of the barriers, cultures, race limits, even the tradtions. As Christians, people have been called to be the agents of reconciliation.”

Download the Easter message for your Churches during Easter week from our Vimeo Channel

Transcript of the Easter message

The resurrection of Christ is starting from Jesus unwavering faith that God will not take that life away.

We have a whole new understanding that life does not end with death, this is incredible

For me the Easter image is not about Easter eggs and hot cross buns, but it about the meal that the risen Lord came to meet his discples and invited them to the meal. This is a reminder of Jesus’ ministry and His life.

The disciples found in Jesus something greater, and that is hope. In Him they see the meaning of life. Through the meal we too meet the risen Jesus. This is why we have communion, this is a real sign of the presence of Christ with us.

Every Sunday that we gather is really “the little Easter” that we meet the risen Christ.

There are lots of people out there who are interested in spirituality, who are seeking expression that is relevant for them. We need to look at not only whole community in the church, but church in the community. God is everywhere, not just inside the church.

In January I went to Yurora. Young people are the leaders of today, they had an incredible capacity to run the event smoothly with Bible studies and community activities. It was incredible to see that much creativity, that much flexibility, that much humour and fun and there is greatness in that. If we have this excited heart and mind we can have thriving experience everywhere!

Easter is about our relationship with Christ that is beyond any hurdles and difficulties. This is my living hope for our Church that we become a courageous voice, unafraid of the barriers, cultures, race limits, even the tradtions. As Christians, people have been called to be the agents of reconciliation. We are out these listening and supporting and comforting. These are really the signs of thriving Church.

Where ever you are, or whoever you are with this Easter Sunday, I wish you a very happy Easter.

God’s blessing to you all!

The Moderator, Rev. Myung Hwa Park