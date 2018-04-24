Iftar Dinners to Mark Interfaith Solidarity, Friendship

The Uniting Church in Australia will co-host Iftar dinners during Ramadan 2018, as a sign of solidarity and friendship with the Muslim community.

Ramadan is a significant and sacred time for Muslims, marked by fasting, one of the five pillars of Islam. The Iftar meal is the ‘breaking of the fast’ for Muslims at sunset each day throughout Ramadan.

The sharing of the Iftar meal between Muslims and Christians is a symbol of solidarity and unity, particular in the face of growing hostility towards Muslims.

A Sydney Iftar dinner will be co-hosted by the Synod of NSW and ACT, Assembly, Uniting and the Muslim organisation Affinity. It will be at Parramatta Mission on Tuesday, 5 June.

Ramadan 2018 begins on the evening of Tuesday, 15 May and ends the evening of Thursday, 14 June.

Steps to hosting an Iftar Dinner

1. Partner with a Muslim organisation. Ramadan is a Muslim festival and the Iftar meal is an important ritual for Muslims at this time. It is important that each Iftar Dinner organised is in partnership with a Muslim community or organisation. The significance of the Iftar meal for the Muslim partners should be honoured and understood.

2. Find a congregation to host the meal. Ideally the Iftar dinner will take place inside a Uniting Church hall or venue. It is a gesture of hospitality and welcome to invite people of the Muslim faith into our ‘space’. It is also a significant gesture by our Muslim partners to partake of this important ritual in another faiths’ community. Hospitality and welcome are important themes of Ramadan and are essential to building interfaith friendship.

3. Invite guests. The number of guests invited should be split equally between the Muslim partner and Uniting Church to ensure an equal number from both communities. This creates opportunities for conversation and encounter between the two faiths.

When inviting guests from the Uniting Church, seek to include senior leaders as well as representatives of the community or congregation where the dinner is being held. The presence of leaders underlines the Uniting Church’s commitment to stand alongside the Muslim community in Australia. The dinner is also an opportunity to build genuine relationships at the community level.

4. Organise catering in liaison with the Muslim partner, to ensure the food meets their dietary requirements. Also take note of any other food requirements of guests from other faiths. For example for Jewish guests, food must be kosher.

Friends in Faith

One way of making a link between the different events being held across the country will be with a common theme – friendship. The Iftar dinner is about hospitality, welcome, respect and our desire to learn more about the other. From this we hope to create new friendships between Muslims and UCA members. The theme also aligns with the Assembly’s statement “Friendship in the Presence of Difference” adopted in 2012.

Each Iftar Dinner can link using the hashtag #friendsinfaith

The President of the Uniting Church Stuart McMillan will offer a statement which can be read or shared at each event.

Example of an event outline

The program for each event will be tailored to the local context and devised in consultation with Muslim partners.

The following steps may be used as a guide.

• Call to Prayer – Organised by Muslim partners, the call to prayer marks the “breaking of the fast”

• Space for Muslim Prayer

• Welcome to Guests – Offered in turn by the Uniting Church and Muslim partner

• Sharing on Ramadan – by Muslim partners, outlining the significance of Ramadan in the Islamic faith and how Muslims in Australia observe the festival

• Meal – an important time to encourage conversation and sharing

• Guest Speaker – invite a Muslim person to speak on a particular theme or subject or to tell some of their story, for example someone who arrived in Australia as a refugee, someone involved in the community or who has achieved success in a particular field

• Conversation – ensure there is enough time for people at the dinner to mix and meet and share stories

• Seating – place Muslim and Christian guests next to each other

Image by Fanny Schertzer