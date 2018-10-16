“The First Rule Is To Read It Slowly”

Liam Miller is the Uniting Church Chaplain at Macquarie University. He hosts Love, Rinse, Repeat, a podcast where he interviews authors, theologians, and activists, “hoping to promote a faith with the blinders off.”

I interviewed Rabbi Shai Held, author of the two-volume The Heart of Torah: Essays on the Weekly Torah Portion. We discuss the character of love in the Torah, the importance of human responsibility, finding theological gems in unexpected places, reading characters as archetypes, particularism and universalism in a pluralistic age, and Judaism’s greatest gamble… also, why we need an Isaac movie.

Rabbi Shai Held is theologian, scholar, and educator. President, Dean, and Chair in Jewish Thought at Hadar, where he also directs the Center for Jewish Leadership and Ideas.