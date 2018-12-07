Are millennials killing the church?

In a special episode of Love Rinse Repeat, co-presented with Insights, Chaplain and ministry candidate Liam Miller speaks with Laura Jean Truman about Millennials (Gen Y) and the Church.

They talk about her journey and work as a writer, itinerant chaplain, and bartender; before exploring the complicated relationship between Millennials and the Church.

While talking about ministry (inside and outside of church), community, and spiritual life, Laura Jean offers the helpful suggestion that the church must focus on enchantment and authenticity if it is to meet the needs of the contemporary world.

Laura Jean Truman is a queer writer, preacher, and former chaplain living in Atlanta, GA. Originally from New England, she has a BA in Philosophy from the University of New Hampshire and an MDiv from Emory University: Candler School of Theology, with emphases in Hebrew Bible, monasticism, mysticism, and existentialism.

She supports her itinerant chaplaincy and writing by slinging drinks at a local historic bar in downtown Atlanta.

Follow Laura Jean on social media at @laurajeantruma, and become a regular supporter of her work through Patreon!

You can view her website here.

Visit the Love, Rinse, Repeat website for more conversations.

Liam Miller is the Uniting Church Chaplain at Macquarie University and a ministry candidate.