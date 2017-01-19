Want to know where babies come from

REVIEW: Storks

(G) Voices of Andy Samberg, Katie Crown, Kelsey Grammar

On Stork Mountain, the role of thelegendary birds has changed from being the leading baby delivery services in the world. to one of the most efficient package delivery services. At Cornerstore.com, Junior (Andy Samberg) has become the most celebrated delivery stork. His big boss (Kelsey Grammer) is ready to promote him to the role of “head stork”. The only catch is that he must fire Tulip (Katie Crown), the only human resident of the fowl delivery organisation.

In Junior’s poor attempt at management skills, he ends up putting the whole organisation in jeopardy by accidentally activating the Baby Making Machine and fulfilling a little boy’s request for a new sibling. He and Tulip become an odd couple that needs to figure out how to deliver the new bundle of joy — without the big boss catching on. On their journey through a multitude of obstacles to bring the baby to its family, they gain a life lesson and re-discover the purpose of storks.

Director and writer Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) has brought about a fresh concept in this new animated adventure, Storks. In the same vein as Shrek and Monsters Inc, he has dispatched a story that has something for children and their parents. The humour for the first half connects with the adults in the audience, while the slapstick and convoluted nature of the second half resonates with the younger set.

The laughs are prolific and they largely stay on course throughout the quest to deliver the baby (and regain the purpose of the storks). Samberg and the rest of the cast seem to relish their roles and the rapid-fire dialogue was fun — but does eventually becomes a bit tiresome. Also, Storks loses altitude the longer it goes along, suffering from the same syndrome as The Secret Life of Pets. Both of these school-holiday cartoons try to do too much in one film. So, what begins as an original approach in Storks, eventually falters in the final delivery.

What should parents know about Storks? The question to be addressed is the value for families. Thankfully, Stoller and company provide a story that centres on the sanctity of life and the importance of family. A side story about the Gardner family is an excellent depiction of the need for families to spend time together. Hats off to the screenwriting team for showing the importance of both parents in the life of their children. However, the team does eventually buckle to a subtle statement of political correctness at the end, but this does not derail the positive message of the film.

Storks is an enjoyable family adventure; one that will require some time for discussion with children afterwards, about where babies really come from… have fun, Mum and Dad.

What are the bigger questions to consider from this film?

Does God care about raising children?(Deuteronomy 6:7, Proverbs 22:6, Ephesians 6:4) Where do babies come from? (Genesis 2:24, Proverbs 5:18-19, 1 Corinthians 7:3-5)

Russell Matthews works for City Bible Forum Sydney and is a film blogger