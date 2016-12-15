I Am Loved: Community Songs for Children and Children’s Ministry

“I Am Loved” is a crowd funded children’s ministry music project by collaborators and friends, Heather Price and Alison Davies. They both were inspired by the desire for their children to know they are loved by God, valued and will always find a place within welcoming Christian communities.

The funds raised allowed the creators of this excellent CD to travel and promote the songs at the recent International “Messy Church” Conference in the UK with CD’s and music books in hand.

What’s so brilliant about the songs on “I Am Loved” is the open, inclusive spirituality they reflect.

In my experience a lot of children’s music doesn’t grasp the theology of how we speak or sing, and many children’s song lyrics don’t grasp the value children place on authentic relationships, unconditional love and sharing their stories.

The songs on “I Am Loved” fit into the creativity and expression of “Messy Church” but are cleverly open to any and all children’s ministry. The songs bring action, energy, love, and fun. They create moments for meditation, prayer and story.

From the “Hello Song” and “Life is Better with a Little Mess” or title track “I Am Loved” the catchy rhythms, lyrics and melodies invite adults and kids, from toddlers to primary school age, to sing, move and express themselves. “I See God in You” and “You are Beautiful” hold the central messages of the whole project. There are moments of quiet and surprises as well.

Creativity also extends to the packaging of the CD as the cardboard cover is black and white and designed to colour-in and decorate. Children are encouraged to share their artwork created with the creators.

To quote Heather “I am passionate about writing music that helps kids, and adults, connect to themselves in a spiritual way. I want to use modern language that helps us shake some of the difficult things that have happened within churches in the past and allow us to keep the good things that come out of being together in a community like a church – that is sharing our stories, loving unconditionally, and simply connecting with others and also within.”

I won’t be surprised if “I Am Loved” brings on your ‘happy tears’!!

Rob Hanks, Youth Worker, Former Coordinator, Synod of NSW/ACT Youth Unit, now Minister of the Word at Morisset Uniting Church in southern Lake Macquarie, NSW

For digital downloads or to request CDs and Music Books order from her website.