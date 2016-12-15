Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home Reviews Listen Up I Am Loved: Community Songs for Children and Children’s Ministry
IAMLovedCD

I Am Loved: Community Songs for Children and Children’s Ministry

May 19, 2016Listen Up, Reviews3

2

“I Am Loved” is a crowd funded children’s ministry music project by collaborators and friends, Heather Price and Alison Davies. They both were inspired by the desire for their children to know they are loved by God, valued and will always find a place within welcoming Christian communities.

The funds raised allowed the creators of this excellent CD to travel and promote the songs at the recent International “Messy Church” Conference in the UK with CD’s and music books in hand.

What’s so brilliant about the songs on “I Am Loved” is the open, inclusive spirituality they reflect.

In my experience a lot of children’s music doesn’t grasp the theology of how we speak or sing, and many children’s song lyrics don’t grasp the value children place on authentic relationships, unconditional love and sharing their stories.

The songs on “I Am Loved” fit into the creativity and expression of “Messy Church” but are cleverly open to any and all children’s ministry. The songs bring action, energy, love, and fun. They create moments for meditation, prayer and story.

From the “Hello Song” and “Life is Better with a Little Mess” or title track “I Am Loved” the catchy rhythms, lyrics and melodies invite adults and kids, from toddlers to primary school age, to sing, move and express themselves. “I See God in You” and “You are Beautiful” hold the central messages of the whole project. There are moments of quiet and surprises as well.

Creativity also extends to the packaging of the CD as the cardboard cover is black and white and designed to colour-in and decorate. Children are encouraged to share their artwork created with the creators.

To quote Heather “I am passionate about writing music that helps kids, and adults, connect to themselves in a spiritual way. I want to use modern language that helps us shake some of the difficult things that have happened within churches in the past and allow us to keep the good things that come out of being together in a community like a church – that is sharing our stories, loving unconditionally, and simply connecting with others and also within.”

I won’t be surprised if “I Am Loved” brings on your ‘happy tears’!!

Rob Hanks, Youth Worker, Former Coordinator, Synod of NSW/ACT Youth Unit, now Minister of the Word at Morisset Uniting Church in southern Lake Macquarie, NSW

For digital downloads or to request CDs and Music Books order from her website.

Previous PostMeddling, knowing infinity ... and beyond

Related articles

david_brent
Press Play
Like

What the world’s worst boss is doing now

Jan 14, 2017

Read more0 Comment
Sully_TomHanks
Press Play
Like

Trying to bring down an American hero

Jan 14, 2017

Read more0 Comment

3 thoughts on “I Am Loved: Community Songs for Children and Children’s Ministry

      1. Heather

        Hi Moni. I’m not sure if anyone replied to your comment left in July regarding the “I Am Loved” children’s ministry songs. The album and corresponding resource book (which includes full notation of the songs, easy key versions, lyrics sheets, and craft/activity ideas for each song) is available from http://www.heatherprice.com.au. The album (recordings only) is also available on iTunes. Many thanks.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Upcoming Events

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram