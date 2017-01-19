Finding meaning in a world of excess

Review: 20th Century Women

(R) Annette Bening Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup and Lucas Jade Zumann

There are not many films out there that make you feel. Feel enough that your eyes well up and you’re not quite sure what struck a chord. That’s 20th Century Women.

It’s 1979 in Santa Barbara and single mother Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening) having grown up during the Depression, just wants to make sure her son has a happier life than her own. Feeling a disconnect because of the generational gap with her son Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), Dorothea recruits Abbie (Greta Gerwig) and Julie (Elle Fanning) to help Jamie navigate through his teens. This is Dorothea’s way of toying with the questions of what it means to raise a good man and what is a good man?

This film is a simple narration of strength and durability over all other emotions through the lives of these three women. There is a sense of sadness and hope in the telling of where they end up as they move to the next century. Its poignant how these women cannot be defined by a single word or even a sentence, they just are.

There is no doubt that this is Annette Bening’s film, with her charismatic and Golden Globe nominated performance. Her flare and take on Dorothea held the film together. A welcome mix of comedic flavour balanced out the sombre elements and achieved a film deserving of its Oscar nomination for Original Screenplay.

The film was also an exploration of sexuality and feminism if that’s what you call giving women a platform to express themselves and their resilience. It briefly challenged what is appropriate for women to say about the natural changes to their bodies. It also addressed the complications that resulted from some of the first fertility pills that caused cervical cancer to the first at home pregnancy tests.

Former American president Jimmy Carter’s “crisis of confidence” speech, which portions of it was screened in the film, overall captures the essence of 20th Century Women. For those unfamiliar with the speech it confronts how we are numbing ourselves with materialism but it’s clear we all have a need to go deeper to find meaning and purpose in life.

20th Century Women does go deeper and director Mike Mills (Beginners) serves a film that will make audiences want to go back for seconds and thirds.

Looking Deeper

What does the bible says about find the meaning of life? John 14:6 John 6:53 Matthew 22:39.

20th Century Women is in cinemas June 1.

Melissa Stewart