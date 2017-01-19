Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
What kind of international woman is Miss Sloane

Mar 07, 2017

International Women’s Day is March 8. Just ahead of that global day of woman-ness, the star-studded drama Miss Sloane opened at our cinemas.

Mark and Ben at The Big Picture Show took a look at Miss Sloane and tried to size up the impact this political lobbyist might have on gender roles. Check out the review below.

The Big Picture Show is a weekly podcast and video service, reviewing movies and TV from a Christian perspective. You can check out the latest podcast here.

Or… you can press play below on a review of new Australian drama Jasper Jones, and see if you agree with the Top 5 Political Dramas of All Time.

Previous PostGood news isn't hard to find

