What does it mean to be human

Review: Ghost in the Shell

(M) Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Michael Pitt

What humans do is what defines them. More than anything else, actions make a person who they are.

That deep summary about the nature of humanity comes from new sci-fi blockbuster Ghost in the Shell. The same sci-fi blockbuster you’ve seen advertised with star Scarlett Johansson wearing a clinging bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination.

Sadly, imagination is a lacking ingredient in this Hollywood remake of a fan-favourite Japanese exploration of the intersection between people and robots. Blood and machinery. Brains and operating systems. While Ghost in the Shell is a visual treat and does offer more than Johansson wearing not very much, style still triumphs over substance. This simplified version of a cult classic only skirts the edges of the philosophical gold it digs up, including that provocative statement about what it is that defines humanity.

Ghost in the Shell was a bestselling manga series (Japanese comic books) before it became, in 1995, an anime hit (Japanese animation). While that original film didn’t set new records for investigating what it means to be human, it was more ambiguous, creative and weird with its existential angst than the new Ghost in the Shell.

The opening minutes go to pains to SPELL OUT what a “ghost” and “shell” are. Such a paint-by-numbers beginning leads on to this Hollywood outing into cyber enhancement having trouble going beyond the surface of what confronts Major (Johansson).

In a near-future city resembling Blade Runner, Back to the Future 2 and The Fifth Element, Major is the first successful example of a human brain/soul (“ghost”) implanted within a cyborg’s body (“shell”). With a posse of enhanced soldiers, including Batou (Pilou Asbæk, best know for Danish TV series Borgen), super-weapon Major is on the hunt for super-hacker Kuze (Michael Pitt).

Borrowing bits and pieces from the original Ghost in the Shell, its sequels and TV spin-off, Major’s first adventure in Hollywood is an origins story about, well, her origins. And what they might mean for what it means to be a human in a society wanting to be more like machines.

Unlike plenty of big-budget, English-speaking blockbusters, Ghost in the Shell is slowburn and subdued, rather than rapid-fire and hysterical. But despite its impressive ability to not just blow stuff up, the new Ghost in the Shell doesn’t spend much time contemplating the big issues which keep showing up.

Instead, the limited storyline wanders through slo-mo shoot outs and cool cinematography with Johansson acting more like a robot than her cartoon counterpart from the 1995 anime original. As she does, Ghost in the Shell keeps avoiding any human gut-punches about identity, purpose and what lies beyond death.

The closest it gets to rattling our existential cage is when it defines a human by their actions. But given we’ve spent more than an hour and a half with robots who also do defining actions, Ghost in the Shell hardly puts its case strongly for what it means to be a person. Still, it raises enough questions to spark a mini riot in your own soul.

Who am I? What am I? If my brain is not in my body, do I cease to exist? Do I need flesh and bone to be human, or is it my soul that counts? While Ghost in the Shell only lingers on the here and now, doesn’t its indications of higher consciousness and soul searching suggest that there might be more to life than, well, life?

Thanks a lot, Ghost in the Shell, for getting me to again question what it means to be human. Shame your new version won’t stick with me anywhere near as long as my own exploration into who and what I am.

Ben McEachen