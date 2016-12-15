The best family film at cinemas

Review: Sing

(G) Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson

For parents around the world, two questions will come to mind before attending Sing: Do we really need another film about a world inhabited by animals; and, do we really need another film about a singing competition? The answer to both questions was a surprise for this parent and for those who will attend this film with young children: you better believe it.

Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) has been in love with the theatre since his father took him to see his first stage production as a child. As an adult, he comes to own the Moon Theatre. Even his eternal optimism and love for this grand old auditorium, though, cannot force people to come to his productions. Sadly, Buster may have to close the doors. In a final act of desperation and inspiration, the keen koala decides that a singing competition is the answer to his problems. Skepticism is the reaction from most of his friends, but once word gets out, citizens from all over the city come to audition. After the talent search concludes, the motivated marsupial feels he has the talent to bring in the audience. But now he must figure out how to keep the theatre open long enough for his contestants to share their talents with the world.

From the studio that delivered Despicable Me and The Minions into our theatres and our homes comes the latest soundtrack to be on auto-repeat in the minivans of the world. The storyline is familiar, the animation is above average and the songs are all well-known, but this combination still manages to raise the roof. Plus, the singing talents of Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are a welcomed surprise to this musical outing.

The mix of inspirational character stories, relatable personalities and well performed musical numbers makes this an ideal experience for families everywhere. I saw first-hand proof of this in the cinema, as a multitude of children danced in the aisles during the musical numbers. Normally, this would be considered irritating and cause a certain amount of judgment about parental skills – but not this time! Unlike Trolls and Moana, this musical outing captured the hearts of the audience with fun and entertaining numbers that also did not mask some hidden agenda or uncomfortable spiritualism. Sing may not be groundbreaking cinema, but it was a delightful time for families to enjoy together.

What should parents know about Sing? There was very little to object to all the way through this singing sensation. It was fun and entertaining for all ages, providing a refreshing option for families during this holiday season. Thankfully, Sing boats not very much political correctness and it did not rely on ancient mysticism to push along its story. The key warning would be to appreciate the inspiration from this little singing contest, but to then encourage children to have a balanced perspective of life. Help them to see how they can balance aspiration with hard work, and have some fun along the way.

What are the bigger questions to consider from this film?

What does the bible say about chasing your dreams? (Jeremiah 29:11, Romans 12:12, 1 John 4:1) Which passages talk about working hard? (Proverbs 13:4, Colossians 3:23, 2 Thessalonians 3: 10-12)

Russell Matthews works for City Bible Forum Sydney and is a film blogger