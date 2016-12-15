Yuróra: By young people for young people

Mark your calendars because January 8-12 2017 is all about Yuróra! The five-day Christian festival is back for another year, bringing together young people in celebration and fellowship.

Yuróra offers the Uniting church a glimpse of our future. A diverse, faithful, passionate community, who worship, pray and play together.

The word Yuróra means ‘passionate‘ in Dharug. Dharug is the traditional language of the Burrumattagal peoples—the first people of the land in North Parramatta and where Yuróra was launched in 2014.

Director of Yuróra and UME Next Generation Consultant, Bradon French, said that this year the event’s theme was ‘uniting culture’, which is a desire for all cultures to be able to speak and be heard.

“[The event] creates space for young people, who are both First Peoples of this land (Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islanders) and the multicultural Second Peoples (everyone else), to share their stories, their cultures, their hopes and their gifts,” said Mr French.

The festival is co-ordinated by talented team members aged between 16-25 years old. From poets to musicians Yuróra is a celebration of the arts and people bound together by faith.

Acts include Canadian band Tim Neufeld & the Glory Boys, Newcastle’s Crazy Old Maurice and Brisbane’s Slip on Stereo, to name a few.

With line up like that and much more packed into a fun-filled five days, the only question you should be asking is, where do you get tickets?

Tickets for Yuróra, NCYC 2017, are on sale at www.yurora.com/tickets

Delegates, age 16-25, are $280. Babanas (aged 13—15 with a parent/sibling also attending) are $230*. Volunteers who are able to serve throughout the festival are $50.

Donations

Yuróra is working closely with UAICC National Youth Committee & UnitingWorld to ensure First peoples & overseas guests are able to attend. Congregations are invited to consider supporting Yuróra through sponsoring delegates who attend. A $500 donation covers registration, accommodation & a meals allowance for 1 delegate.

Donations can be made via www.yurora.com/shop or by emailing info@yurora.com

Connect online at www.yurora.com or www.facebook.com/youryurora

*Note – ticket increase December 1, 2016