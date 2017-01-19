What do Chance the Rapper, Chris Pratt and Britney Spears have in common?

Life is weird and this week has been no exception.

Why do you think celebrities including Jurassic World‘s Chris Pratt, pop star Britney Spears and hip-hop pin-up Chance the Rapper would be in the news?

This week, the answer was: God. Well, things to do with God, Jesus and God’s word.

When Chance the Rapper became the shock star of the Grammy Awards, he thanked God for his big wins. With sincerity, not cheaply. “I want to thank God for everything that He’s accomplished for me, everything that He has went through with me.” Check out more of Chance the Rapper giving glory to God at the Grammys.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy superstar Chris Pratt was being covered by Fox News for Insta-ing that he gets his strength from Jesus Christ.

And there have been plenty more celebrities raising the things of Christianity of late. While 30 Rock comedian Tracy Morgan was having a laugh about his vision of what goes on in heaven, pop star Britney Spears and Harry Potter author JK Rowling seem a bit more serious about their references to the stuff of God and Jesus.

Apparently responding to comments Katy Perry made at the Grammys about Spears, she tweeted a version of something Jesus said in his famous “Beatitudes”.

Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 pic.twitter.com/L7YPi3Iirl — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2017

In a more upfront fashion, Harry Potter creator JK Rowling recently had a Twitter clash with US Vice President Mike Pence. To critique his current stance on US immigration, Rowling also tweeted something Jesus once said.

‘For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?’

Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/cYFglX3yRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 29, 2017

What the heck is going on?

Is there something deeper or meaningful to take from so many high-profile people publicly airing some God stuff?

Not sure, because it’s a little unclear how to take some of these references. Are Jesus’ words being used as he intended them, or are they being abused as social-media smackdowns? Are we witnessing some seriously cool devotion to God and Jesus by super famous people, or are they being tongue in cheek (or worse)?

I don’t know. But what I do know is plenty of people notice all these God, Jesus and Bible stuff. And as the early Christian leader Paul wrote in a letter preserved in the New Testament, the motivation behind spreading the good news offered by Christianity is not as important as the impact it can have.

“It is true that some preach Christ out of envy and rivalry, but others out of goodwill. The latter do so out of love, knowing that I am put here for the defense of the gospel. The former preach Christ out of selfish ambition, not sincerely, supposing that they can stir up trouble for me while I am in chains. But what does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached. And because of this I rejoice.” (Philippians 1:15-18)

Do you rejoice at the good news of Jesus (and God) going out, no matter how?

Ben McEachen