Uniting volunteer receives accolade for aged care work

A passionate advocate for seniors living in regional Australia, Mr Alan Winley Hoskins, has received an award in the General Division of the Order of Australia, announced this Australia Day in Canberra.

Alan has worked tirelessly to serve his family and community.

Alan commenced as a volunteer member of the Uniting North Coast Regional Aged Care Board since its inception in 2004, and became its Chairman in 2008. As Chairman, he became a member of the Uniting Ageing Board in 2009 and a member of the Uniting Board in 2014, until his retirement from the Board in 2015. Alan continues to serve on Uniting Board sub-committees, is the current Chairperson of the Uniting North Coast Regional Council and is an active member of Lismore Uniting Church and Far North Coast Presbytery.

His raft of achievements includes establishing the Lismore Regional Mission’s food pantry – a highly subsidised grocery store for people on pensions. He also initiated a partnership with the Lismore Community Garden, which provides groceries to the food pantry.

Chair of the Uniting Board, Heather Watson, said she has seen first-hand Alan’s commitment and determination to make a positive difference in communities through his involvement with Uniting initiatives.

“The recognition of Alan’s outstanding contribution re-affirms what we have always known, he is dedicated to his community. For more than a decade he has selflessly worked to improve the lives of others,” said Ms Watson.

Alan has worked hard to improve the services available for seniors living on the mid and far north coast of NSW. His efforts have contributed to the development of Uniting Pacifica Nambucca Heads and affordable independent housing for seniors, including Uniting services in Yamba, Goonellabah (Lismore) and Woodburn.

“The Uniting Board, staff and I congratulate Alan Hoskins on this well-deserved honour,” Ms Watson said.