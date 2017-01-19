Uniting Church members honoured on Australia Day

Over 950 Australians have been awarded Australia Day honours for their contributions to society including 10 members of the Uniting Church in Australia Synod of NSW and the ACT. The annual Australia Day awards recognise their outstanding life work.

The Australia Day 2017 Honours List recognises a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields, including professional endeavours, community work, Australia’s Defence Force and Emergency Services.

Announcing the awards on Australia Day, The Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Peter Cosgrove said, “To all recipients, I offer my deepest congratulations, admiration and respect for your contribution to our nation.”

“We are fortunate as a community to have so many outstanding people willing to dedicate themselves to the betterment of our nation and it is only fitting that they have today been recognised through the Australian Honours system.

“Today’s recipients now join the company of almost 50,000 women and men whose meritorious and brave actions have enriched our community and our lives. Their qualities – compassion, dedication, generosity, selflessness, tolerance, and energetic ambition – inspire and motivate us.”

The Uniting Church members who are honoured in the Australia Day awards in NSW and the ACT are;

COMPANION (AC) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

The Honourable Robert James ELLICOTT QC, Potts Point NSW.

Awarded for eminent service to the Parliament of Australia, particularly as Attorney-General, to legal practice and innovative policy development, to advancements in global trade law, and to the international arbitration of sporting disputes. Foundation Board Member of Life Education Australia, since 1979 and Chairman from 1991-2014. He is a member of the Wayside Chapel, ‘since the 1970s’.

MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr Roger John ADAMS, Wauchope NSW.

For service to the community through a range of fundraising activities and volunteer for the Uniting Church Free Meals.

Mr Alan Winley HOSKINS, South Gundurimba NSW.

For service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to the community.

Read more about Alan’s advocacy for aged care.

Mrs Dorothy Eileen JOHNSON, New Lambton NSW.

For service to the community of New Lambton. Coordinator of the New Lambton and Kotara Uniting Church, World Vision Australia 40 Hour Famine, since 1980.

Mr Michael John McEWEN, St Ives NSW.

For service to the community through a range of organisations. Congregation Member, Killara Uniting Church (and previously Gordon Uniting Church) since 1992 and served in leadership appointments from 1993-2014.

Mrs Georgene Louise McKENZIE-HICKS, Sans Souci NSW.

For service to the international community, and to the Uniting Church in Australia. Volunteer teacher and community support for the Karen people, Thai-Burma Border, since 1993.

Mrs Susan Lesley NURSE, Pymble NSW.

For service to the Uniting Church in Australia. Roseville Uniting Church: Volunteer, ‘for over 30 years’. Active leader, ‘for 11 years’.

Mr John Archbold TURNBULL, Modanville NSW.

For service to secondary education. Deputy Headmaster, Knox Grammar School, New South Wales, 1978-1992 and Head, English Department, 1972-1978 and English and French Teacher, 1963-1978.

Mrs Pamela Joy WALKER, Pymble NSW.

For service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to pastoral care programs.

Mrs Margery Lola WHITEHEAD, Kensington NSW.

For service to the community through a range of volunteer roles. Council Member, Lugar Brae Uniting Church Waverly, ‘for 10 years’ and Member, ‘for 11 years’.