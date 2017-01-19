Share your stories about turning 40

Uniting Church in Australia is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2017! To help celebrate this milestone, we want to hear from you.

We know that so many of you have stories or reflections about your memories or historical moments of the Uniting Church. Gather them up and send them through to us at contactus@nswact.uca.org.au

Stories submitted may be selected to be featured in the June-July issue of Insights.

Please keep your stories between 300-500 words. When you submit them, also include an engaging photo of the event or special service (if you are able to).

If you plan to send us your personal reflections, we will need submissions by Friday, 5 May. Events held after this date will be published on our Facebook page.

We look forward to reading all your submissions!