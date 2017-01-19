Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home News Share your stories about turning 40
40_celebration

Share your stories about turning 40

Feb 06, 2017News0

Like

Uniting Church in Australia is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2017! To help celebrate this milestone, we want to hear from you.

We know that so many of you have stories or reflections about your memories or historical moments of the Uniting Church. Gather them up and send them through to us at contactus@nswact.uca.org.au

Stories submitted may be selected to be featured in the June-July issue of Insights.

Please keep your stories between 300-500 words. When you submit them, also include an engaging photo of the event or special service (if you are able to).

If you plan to send us your personal reflections, we will need submissions by Friday, 5 May. Events held after this date will be published on our Facebook page.

We look forward to reading all your submissions!

Related articles

gospel_Yarning
News
Like

Knitting is the future of the gospel

Feb 06, 2017

Read more0 Comment
yurora1
Features
Like

Yurora ignites faith

Feb 03, 2017

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Upcoming Events

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram