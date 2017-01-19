Exodus Foundation seeks volunteers

Every year, hundreds of dedicated individuals, school kids, community groups and businesses donate their time and expertise to The Exodus Foundation for a range of reasons, with many of them having a strong sense of community and wanting to give something back. Volunteers help The Exodus Foundation in a diverse range way, including:

Preparing and serving meals in our free Loaves and Fishes Restaurant and at our mobile food service in Sydney’s CBD;

Providing valuable administration assistance; and

Providing an extensive range of professional Social Health and Wellbeing Services.

The Exodus Foundation is always looking for volunteers to assist in a range of frontline and support areas. It is only with the support of generous volunteers that we are able to serve those most in need in our community.

Our current volunteer opportunities are listed below and all roles require an ongoing weekly commitment. This is to ensure that our volunteers have a meaningful experience.

If successful, volunteers will need a valid Working With Children Check (WWCC) number. WWCCs are free for volunteers and applications can be completed at the office of the Children’s Guardian. Volunteers will also be required to attend an induction evening prior to commencing their first shift. These details will be confirmed closer to your start date.

If you require further information, please contact our Volunteering Department on 02 8752 4600 or email volunteering@exodusfoundation.org.au.

Current Volunteer Positions Available

Weekly Breakfast Server – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday (8am – 10am)

Breakfast Volunteers are responsible for assisting in the preparation, serving and cleaning up of the breakfast service within the Loaves and Fishes Restaurant.

Weekly Lunch Server – Monday, Thursday or Friday (10am – 2pm)

Lunch Volunteers are responsible for assisting in the preparation, serving and cleaning up of the lunch service within the Loaves and Fishes Restaurant.

