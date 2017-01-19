Be transformed with this worship conference

Adelaide’s Burnside City Uniting Church is hosting ‘Transforming Worship’, a national worship conference on 27-30 July as part of the UCA 40th anniversary celebrations.

‘Transforming Worship’ is a national gathering for preachers, worship leaders, musicians, artists, poets, and others interested in exploring the deep place of worship in shaping and changing our lives and our world. This is the first national worship conference for the Uniting Church in 30 years.

National Director for Formation, Education & Discipleship, Craig Mitchell, said the conference will explore the the depth of worship traditions in a contemporary world we live in as disciples.

“We want this event to reflect the breadth and richness of worship in the Uniting Church – from small rural churches to large regional churches, worship across our cultural diversity, and worship across generations,” said Mr Mitchell.

Overseas speakers include renowned hymnist and worships scholar Rev Dr Ruth Duck from Garett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in the US, Rev Dr Stephen Burns from the UK, Lecturer in Liturgical and Pastoral Theology at Melbourne’s Trinity theological College. Rev Mark Pierson from Rhythms of Grace Auckland, NZ will be Curator-in-residence at the conference.

Moderator Rev Myung Hwa Park will also take part along with other Australian speakers including President-Elect Dr Deidre Palmer and Rev Stu Cameron, with more speakers and elective leaders to be announced.

The event is co-sponsored by the Assembly Worship Working Group and Formation, Education & Discipleship.

For more information and online registrations here.