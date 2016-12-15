Why 2017 will be the best year ever. Guaranteed.

People are writing off 2016 as a shocker. Whatever you are in to, 2016 probably served up something you despised.

Politics. Work. Real estate. Cost of living. Refugees. Sport. Movies. Music. Environmental issues. 2016 was an action-packed year of the sorts of things most people don’t want more of, from celebrity deaths to countries devastated by war.

As 2017 starts up, the hope for something better is surging like a river after a massive downpour. But like plenty of other December31-January 1 changeovers, this New Year’s hope is about as close to a guarantee as your credit-card debt is close to paying itself off.

But I’m not going to be a downer about 2017. Heck no. 2017 is going to be way better than 2016. In fact, it’s going to be way better than any other year. Ever.

Secret to 2017’s success

2017 will be the best year ever and I’m not just saying that because I’m hoping for magical changes in the policies of world leaders, or to the quality of Hollywood’s remakes of classic movies.

I can guarantee the best-ness of 2017 because it’s one year closer to the return of Jesus. Unlike 2016 or any other year since Jesus rose from the dead and returned to heaven, 2017 is nearer to Jesus coming back. And you only need to think about the disappointing or depressing or disturbing events of 2016 to realise that it’s a fantastic thing, to be closer to the second coming of Jesus.

I’m not saying Jesus will return in 2017. I have absolutely no idea when he will be back. Nor does anybody else. As Jesus himself explained about his return: “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only [God] the Father.” (Mark 13:32)

The critical part is that he is coming again, and he’ll be bringing all of God’s justice, love, judgment and resolutions with him.

2017 marks another year closer to that amazing time when, as Revelation 21:3-4 puts it: “God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

Doesn’t that sound amazing? When Jesus returns, God will again dwell in right relationship with any of us who lovingly call upon and cling to the forgiveness and salvation Jesus offers.

And we’re a little bit closer to that taking place, thanks to 2017 being here.

Ben McEachen