Renovating your thinking with Chip & Joanna

It’s a new year and reality TV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are saying ‘no’ to the same old fear/hate speech that dominated 2016, because who needs that type of negativity in your life.

For those who don’t know, the couple resides in Waco, Texas where they film the hit HGTV renovation show Fixer Upper. They also have a New York bestselling book and a number of retail and real estate businesses.

Last year they were the topic of a controversial Buzzfeed article published on November 29th. Buzzfeed reported on their Pastor, Jimmy Seibert, who voiced strong opinions against homosexuality and then proceeded to suggest that the couple shared the same views.

Well, Chip used the New Year to the address the article with a resolution (or revelation) blog post.

“Jo and I refuse to be baited into using our influence in a way that will further harm an already hurting world, this is our home. A house divided cannot stand,” he said.

Chip went on to say that the call to love thy neighbor didn’t discriminate based on race, faith, sexual orientation or political views.

“We care about you for the simple fact that you are a person, our neighbor on planet earth,” he said.

Part of what Chip and Joanna want to do is build bridges by creating conversation with people who have opposing views.

Chip explained he understood that not everyone is going to agree with each other but that is not necessary a bad thing.

“Disagreement is not the same thing as hate, don’t believe that lie.

We propose operating with a love so real and true that you are willing to roll up your sleeves and work alongside the very people that are most unlike you.

If I misjudge people and am wrong, I want to be wrong having assumed the best about them. The bottom line is, I would rather be loving than be right,” said Chip.

To ‘lovingly disagree’ is what Chip believes can be people’s reality.

“Our stereotypes and vain imaginations fall away when we labor side by side.

This is how a house gets unified,” he said.

So when you are confronted with a tweet, Facebook comment or real-life prejudices, before reacting take a deep breath. If you still feel the need to respond, respond with compassion. I know, I know it’s not easy. However Chip and Joanna just showed us that it is possible not to be baited and you can choose to turn the situation into something positive.

You can read Chip’s full blog post here.

Image: Fixer Uppers couple Chip and Joanna Gaines. Photo by Jennifer Boomer/Getty Images.