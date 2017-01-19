Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Home Features Lectionary Reflections Taking up our cross in Lent
Untitled-5

Taking up our cross in Lent

Mar 01, 2017Lectionary Reflections0

Like

Ash Wednesday 1 March:

Joel 2:1-2, 12-17 or Isaiah 58:1-12, Psalm 51:1-17, 2 Corinthians 5:20b–6:10, Matthew 6:1-6, 16-21

First Sunday in Lent 5 March:

Previous PostThe beauty of prioritizing 'the self'

Related articles

doctor_stange
Press Play
Like

Marvel spins its magic

Mar 01, 2017

Read more0 Comment
landscape-1478512906-beauty-and-the-beast-movie
Features
Like

The beauty of prioritizing ‘the self’

Mar 01, 2017

Read more0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertising

Connect with us

facebook twitter

Add an Event

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights' readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Instagram