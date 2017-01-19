Taking up our cross in Lent

Lent has begun. Traditionally a time of penitence and fasting as part of a spiritual discipline in preparation for Easter. Lent is a time for reflection and renewal of our commitment to Christ. There is the tradition of giving up luxuries in Lent as a form of fasting. Whilst this is not bad, it may not be ideal. Some might have noticed that this week we have one of the occasional repetition of readings in the lectionary.

Once again we have the reading from Isaiah 58 which we encountered in the first week of March. If we are giving up something, then perhaps it needs to be empty religion and turn back to the full way of God, lived by Jesus to and through the cross. If we are going to take up prayer, the giving of ‘alms,’ and fasting, then Jesus reminds us in the Matthew reading how to make it a true spiritual discipline, rather than a pretentious act of piety. Lent can be a time when faith and religion, through active spirituality, lead us closer on the way of Jesus, the way of the Cross if we follow Christ as he teaches us.