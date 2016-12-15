How to celebrate your faith this summer

The holiday festivities are over and somehow we’ve made it to 2017! Still on holidays and stuck on what to do? Luckily you live in NSW and the ACT, which means there is never shortage of events to get involved with. Here is a list of top events and ideas to keep you entertained and also celebrate your faith this summer.

Yurόra

It’s only three more days until this event kicks off and trust me you don’t want to miss it. Yurόra brings together Christian youth to sing, dance and discuss important topics regarding faith. There are workshops on discussing social justice issues and every day challenges from a Christian perspective. There will also be a number of performances including Canadian band Tim Neufeld & the Glory Boys, Newcastle’s Crazy Old Maurice and Brisbane’s Slip on Stereo.

Check out the program and get tickets here.

When: 8th -12th January

Where: The Tops Conference Centre, Stanwell Tops, NSW.

Time: Various times



2. The Compassion Roadshow

Some of Australia’s top Christian Artists will be headlining this event. Stripping away the amps and bass, this acoustic show will feature Nathan Tasker, Parisian, Greg Cooper, Alabaster Box, to name a few. The artists and guests will also share stories of their musical process and how their faith influences them. This is sure to be an inspiration.

Book your tickets here.

When: 24th February

Where: Grace City Church, 937 Bourke St, Waterloo, NSW.

Time: 7pm- 10 pm

Out & About or In & #Jesus1224

Want to talk about Jesus in a casual open space? Grab your bible group or friends who are interested in exploring spiritual awareness for a picnic in the hinterland or beach day.

Don’t want to go out and more importantly stuck on topics to discuss? Beforehand, make sure you tune into Jesus 12 24. This 24 hour web conference features 12 inspiring speakers tackling topics in a unique way about Jesus and faith. The webinar also gives you the opportunity to engage with a live Q&A. The beauty of this webinar is that you can either go out or stay in and watch it by downloading it after the day.

Book your tickets here for the webinar.

When: 18th-19th February

Where: wherever you have Wi-Fi

Time: 9am – 9am

Sydney Festival

It’s the celebration of the arts and culture. For three weeks Sydney will host this diverse program across multiple city locations.

One of the locations is St Stephen’s Uniting Church, which will transform into an intimate concert venue for renowned performers including Wafia and Moses Sumney.

This festival will have you feeling inspired to create art, music or videography. Or perhaps you are already involved? If so, share your works with us and how your faith is reflected in your art on our Instagram by tagging @insightsmag and using the hashtag #ArtInFaith.

Click here for the program. You can find performances at St Stephen’s Uniting Church here.

When: 7th-29th January

Where: Various venues

Time: Various times

Living the Question

Join the discussion in this friendly atmosphere complete with a video presentation. Challenge the way you think about Christianity and learn more about others and your beliefs. The discussion series is led by Rev Margaret Middleton.

For more information, click here.

When: 11th January (then every 2nd week)

Where: Tuggeranong Uniting Church, Cornrie St, Wanniassa, ACT.

Time: 1pm-3pm